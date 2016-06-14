Mexico peso falls to lowest level in over 4 months on Brexit fears

MEXICO CITY, June 14 (Reuters) - Mexico's beleaguered peso fell to its lowest level since Feb. 12 on Tuesday, weakening to below the 19 peso per dollar level as jitters over fears Britain may vote next week to leave the European Union hurt the currency.

Traders were also cautious ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting this week, with an oil price slump also biting. The peso reached as low as 19.025 per dollar, but later pared losses, to trade down 0.87 percent at 18.998 pesos per dollar. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez Editing by W Simon)