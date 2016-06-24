FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 24, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

Mexico's peso plunges to fresh record low after UK votes to leave EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 24 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso hit a fresh record low early on Friday after Britain voted to leave the European Union, forcing the resignation of Prime Minister David Cameron and dealing the biggest blow to the European unity project since World War Two.

The peso , one of most liquid emerging market currencies, plunged 7.15 percent to 19.5225 per dollar shortly after midnight local time.

The currency, which has slumped more than 10 percent this year, recovered slightly on Friday morning to trade at 19.0140 per greenback. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
