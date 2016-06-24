FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Mexico's peso sharply weaker on Brexit, touched new life low
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 24, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico's peso sharply weaker on Brexit, touched new life low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates peso fall, adds finance ministry to hold news conference)

MEXICO CITY, June 24 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso traded sharply weaker on Friday morning, briefly setting an all-time low after Britain voted to leave the European Union and sent shock waves through global markets.

The peso , one of most liquid emerging market currencies, was 3.2 percent weaker at 18.805 per dollar after plunging as much as 7.15 percent to 19.5225.

Mexico's finance ministry will hold a news conference at 8:00 AM local time (1300 GMT) to discuss the so-called Brexit and its anticipated effect on the Mexican economy.

The local peso has slumped about 9 percent against the dollar so far this year.

Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Writing by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Simon Gardner and Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.