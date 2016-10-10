FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexican peso up more than 2.5 pct in early trading
October 10, 2016 / 1:10 PM / a year ago

Mexican peso up more than 2.5 pct in early trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso firmed on Monday to its strongest level in nearly one month following the U.S. presidential debate on Sunday in which Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton was judged the early winner.

The peso rose as investors saw less chance of Republican nominee Donald Trump winning next month's presidential election in the United States. The peso traded at 18.83 pesos per dollar, up 2.53 percent compared with the Reuters closing price on Friday, marking its highest level since Sept. 13. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
