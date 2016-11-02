FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Amid global volatility, peso intervention does not make sense-Mexico FinMin
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 4:05 PM / 10 months ago

Amid global volatility, peso intervention does not make sense-Mexico FinMin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Intervention to support Mexico's peso does not make sense when volatility is caused by global concerns, like jitters regarding the upcoming U.S. presidential election, Mexican finance minister Jose Antonio Meade said on Wednesday.

"If what we have is global worries about the results of the November 8 elections, in which markets worldwide ... are moving the peso, then intervention would be like pouring drops of water into the ocean," Meade said on national television. "It is not an instrument that would work."

Mexico's peso weakened more than 1.7 percent on Tuesday after opinion polls showed Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, who has made disparaging comments about Mexicans, had closed the gap on Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton ahead of the election. (Reporting by Anahi Rama; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.