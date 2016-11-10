FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Mexican peso deepens record slump after Trump win
#Market News
November 10, 2016 / 2:15 PM / 10 months ago

Mexican peso deepens record slump after Trump win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso sank sharply on Thursday as investors worried about how U.S. president elect Donald Trump policies could hit exports from Latin America's No. 2 economy.

Mexico's peso lost more than 2.4 percent against the dollar to trade around 20.32 per dollar. That is on top of more than 8 percent tumble during a sell-off after Trump's unexpected victory on Wednesday.

The currency has racked up nearly 11 percent losses in the last two days, on track to post its biggest two-day plunge since the Tequila Crisis devaluation 22 years ago.

The peso is down nearly 18 percent against the dollar this year, even bigger than a nearly 17 percent loss in 2015. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
