Mexico peso firms over 1 pct as it claws back from Trump tumble

MEXICO CITY, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso strengthened on Tuesday, gaining ground for the second day in a row after a historic slump last week on concerns U.S. President-elect Donald Trump could crimp trade with Latin America's No. 2 economy.

The peso firmed to as strong as 20.3850 per dollar before pulling back to trade around 20.4645 per dollar, or more than 1 percent stronger. The peso gained Monday after Trump softened some of his campaign rhetoric that had been directed at Mexico. (Reporting by Miguel Gutierrez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)