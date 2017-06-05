Mexico peso strongest since Trump election on setback for leftist

MEXICO CITY, June 5 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso gained on Monday to its strongest level in seven months after the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) fended of a leftist challenge in a key state election, seen as a prelude to next year's presidential elections.

The peso appreciated by nearly 2 percent to 18.33 per dollar, its best level since Nov. 9, the day after the surprise election of U.S. President Donald Trump, before retreating to around 18.42 per dollar.