2 months ago
Mexico peso strongest since Trump election on setback for leftist
June 5, 2017 / 1:54 PM / 2 months ago

Mexico peso strongest since Trump election on setback for leftist

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 5 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso gained on Monday to its strongest level in seven months after the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) fended of a leftist challenge in a key state election, seen as a prelude to next year's presidential elections.

The peso appreciated by nearly 2 percent to 18.33 per dollar, its best level since Nov. 9, the day after the surprise election of U.S. President Donald Trump, before retreating to around 18.42 per dollar.

Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez y Sheky Espejo; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

