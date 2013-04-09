FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico Fin Min says forex measures possible if conditions change
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 9, 2013 / 1:46 PM / 4 years ago

Mexico Fin Min says forex measures possible if conditions change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 9 (Reuters) - Mexico’s peso forex market has sufficient liquidity, though the country’s exchange commission could take fresh measures if conditions change, Finance Minister Luis Videgaray told local radio on Tuesday.

He said sufficient market liquidity meant that a mechanism to auction dollars on days of sharp peso falls was no longer necessary.

The peso moved to its strongest level in 20 months earlier on Tuesday after data showed the country’s inflation rate rose more than expected in March, making it harder for the central bank to lower borrowing costs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.