MEXICO CITY, March 30 (Reuters) - The central bank of Mexico sold $52 million on Monday at an average price of 15.2456 pesos per dollar, the bank said, part of an auction program to boost foreign exchange liquidity following a recent slide in the peso currency.

Monday’s scheduled 10 a.m. (1600 GMT) auction was postponed by 45 minutes due to a technical problem. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)