MEXICO CITY, March 20 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso firmed on Monday to below 19 per dollar, its strongest level since Nov. 9 when real estate mogul Donald Trump clinched the U.S. presidency.

The peso, which has gained around 15.5 percent since Jan. 19, the day before Trump took office, strengthened more than 0.5 percent to 18.9750 per dollar.