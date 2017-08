MEXICO CITY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Mexico's battered peso currency reversed losses on Thursday after weakening more than 0.6 percent following a tweet from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump threatening Toyota Motor Corp with a "big border tax" if it builds a new factory in Mexico to build cars for the U.S. market.

The peso slipped to 21.58 per dollar but then recovered to trade flat 21.45 per greenback.