FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico reports deadly pig virus in 17 states out of 19 tested
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 22, 2014 / 3:06 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico reports deadly pig virus in 17 states out of 19 tested

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 22 (Reuters) - Mexico reported outbreaks of the deadly Porcine Epidemic Diarrhoea virus (PEDv) in 17 states out of 19 tested, the World Animal Health Organisation (OIE) said.

Mexican veterinary offices tested 2,309 samples between August 2013 and May 2014 in farrow-to-finish farms, fattening farms, breeding farms, backyard farms and slaughterhouses, the Mexican agriculture ministry told the OIE. The OIE posted the report on its own website on Thursday.

Mexico has 31 states plus the federal district of Mexico.

PEDv has killed around 7 million young pigs since it was first identified in the United States almost a year ago, sending pork prices rocketing. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.