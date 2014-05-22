Mexico reports deadly pig virus in 17 states out of 19 tested

PARIS, May 22 (Reuters) - Mexico reported outbreaks of the deadly Porcine Epidemic Diarrhoea virus (PEDv) in 17 states out of 19 tested, the World Animal Health Organisation (OIE) said.

Mexican veterinary offices tested 2,309 samples between August 2013 and May 2014 in farrow-to-finish farms, fattening farms, breeding farms, backyard farms and slaughterhouses, the Mexican agriculture ministry told the OIE. The OIE posted the report on its own website on Thursday.

Mexico has 31 states plus the federal district of Mexico.

PEDv has killed around 7 million young pigs since it was first identified in the United States almost a year ago, sending pork prices rocketing. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Keiron Henderson)