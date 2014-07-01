FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Pinfra aims to raise up to $662 million in share offer
July 1, 2014

Mexico's Pinfra aims to raise up to $662 million in share offer

MEXICO CITY, July 1 (Reuters) - Mexican construction and infrastructure company Pinfra is planning to sell up to $662 million worth of new shares on Mexico’s stock exchange later this month, the company said in a filing on Tuesday.

Pinfra, which operates 15 highway concessions and one port, said in June it would boost its capital by selling new “L” series shares with limited voting powers.

Pinfra said on Tuesday that books will close on the deal on July 17 at the latest. It aims to raise up to 8.563 billion pesos ($661.64 million).

Pinfra shares closed up 2.01 percent on Tuesday at 176.82 pesos per share.

Mexico should see up to five more share offerings in 2014, bringing the year’s total to seven placements, Luis Tellez, the head of the Mexican bourse, said last month. ($1 = 12.9421 Mexican Pesos) (Reporting by Christine Murray and Gabriela Lopez. Editing by Andre Grenon)

