FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's Pinfra raises $570 mln in stock offering
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 16, 2014 / 2:05 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico's Pinfra raises $570 mln in stock offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 16 (Reuters) - Mexican infrastructure company Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, known as Pinfra, closed a stock offering worth more than $570 million on Wednesday .

The company, which operates 15 highway concessions and one port, sold 42,970,485 shares at a price of 172 pesos, representing a 6 percent discount to their closing price on Tuesday.

Shares in Pinfra were trading at 179.70 pesos in morning trading on Mexico’s stock exchange.

Including a so-called greenshoe option that could see the banks that worked on the offering buy more shares, Pinfra could raise up to 8.5 billion pesos ($656.81 million), according to the offering prospectus.

Mexico City-based Pinfra reported total revenue of 5.8 billion pesos in 2013, up 26 percent from the year earlier. The company reported a 2014 profit of 2.2 billion pesos, up 22 percent from the year earlier. ($1=12.94 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Peter Galloway)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.