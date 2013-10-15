Mexico's Pemex declares Ramones II pipeline tender void

MEXICO CITY, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Mexico’s state oil and gas monopoly Pemex on Tuesday declared the tender for the second phase of the country’s biggest natural gas pipeline project void after only one bidder made an offer on the $1.8 billion project.

Pemex’s gas unit PGPB said the bid did not comply with the project’s technical or economic specifications.

In late September, only one bidder - a consortia formed by Spanish gas distributor Enagas and French energy firm GDF Suez - made an offer.

The second phase of the Ramones pipeline was expected to cover 460 miles (740 kilometers) spanning five northern-central Mexican states, and help the country satisfy growing demand by tapping cheap gas imports from the United States.

The project also envisions compression, metering and regulation stations along the route, as well as a new control center.