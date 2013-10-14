FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Small plane carrying at least 14 missing over northern Mexico
#Industrials
October 14, 2013 / 11:18 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Small plane carrying at least 14 missing over northern Mexico

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quote, details on search efforts)

MEXICO CITY, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A small plane carrying at least 14 people has gone missing in the northern Mexican state of Baja California, emergency services said on Monday, and rough weather from Tropical Storm Octave was hampering search efforts.

The plane, which can seat 20 passengers, disappeared after setting off from Loreto International Airport on Monday morning headed for Ciudad Constitucion, said the head of Baja California Sur emergency services, Carlos Enriquez.

“A Marine plane was going to go out but the conditions right now are no good for the search,” said Enriquez. “We’ve suspended things until the conditions change.”

He added that efforts to contact the pilot had failed and that the plane, which departed on Monday morning, only had fuel for a maximum of 2-1/2 hours.

Tropical Storm Octave is currently about 85 miles (135 km) southwest of Cabo San Lazaro on the Baja California peninsula, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. (Reporting by Liz Diaz and Ana Isabel Martinez; Writing by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Simon Gardner and Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
