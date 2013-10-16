FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico finds wreckage of missing small plane, 14 dead
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 16, 2013 / 6:17 PM / 4 years ago

Mexico finds wreckage of missing small plane, 14 dead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Mexican officials in the northwestern Baja California peninsula said on Wednesday they had found the remains of a small aircraft that went missing on Monday, and said all 14 people aboard were killed.

“Sadly there are no survivors,” Communications and Transport Minister Gerardo Ruiz said in a tweet.

The 20-seater plane, operated by private company Aereo Servicio Guerrero, went missing on Monday morning after setting off from Loreto International Airport headed for Ciudad Constitucion.

Aereo Servicio Guerrero did not reply to requests for comment.

Poor weather from Tropical Storm Octave had hampered the search for the plane. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Eric Beech)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.