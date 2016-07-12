FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Planigrupo to invest $164 mln over next 3 years
July 12, 2016 / 5:50 PM / a year ago

Mexico's Planigrupo to invest $164 mln over next 3 years

Noe Torres

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 12 (Reuters) - Mexican shopping mall operator Planigrupo LATAM plans to invest 3 billion pesos ($164 million) to develop 12 new projects over the next three years, company executives said on Tuesday.

The company has a portfolio of 29 commercial units in Mexico aimed at the middle class, and is looking to expand across the country's provinces, Chief Executive Elliott Bross said at a press conference.

Planigrupo, which went public two weeks ago, is also interested in expanding abroad in coming years, especially to Colombia, Peru and even Argentina, Bross said.

$1 = 18.3130 pesos Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
