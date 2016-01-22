FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spanish court provisionally releases former ally of Mexican president - source
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 22, 2016 / 2:11 PM / 2 years ago

Spanish court provisionally releases former ally of Mexican president - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Spain’s High Court on Friday provisionally released Humberto Moreira, a former ally of Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, who was detained last week in a money-laundering probe, a court official said.

“He was been freed on provisional measures that withhold his passport and prevent him from leaving the country,” the source said, on condition of anonymity.

Moreira, who was chairman of Pena Nieto’s PRI party in 2011 before he stood down after a debt scandal was uncovered in his state of Coahuila, was arrested at Madrid’s international airport, Spanish police said last Friday. (Reporting by Rodrigo de Miguel; Writing by Angus Berwick; Editing by Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.