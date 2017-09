MEXICO CITY, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Mexico’s President Enrique Pena Nieto reshuffled his cabinet on Thursday, moving his foreign minister into the social development ministry and keeping his finance and interior ministers in place.

Meade, a former finance and energy minister seen as a potential candidate for the presidency, will be replaced by tourism minister Claudia Ruiz Massieu, Pena Nieto said. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)