Mexico closes Gulf oil port as cold front sweeps in
January 22, 2016 / 7:21 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico closes Gulf oil port as cold front sweeps in

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Gulf port of Coatzacoalcos in the state of Veracruz was closed on Friday due to 82 kilometer-per-hour winds spurred by a cold front, port authorities said in a Tweet on Friday.

Almost all of Mexican oil giant Pemex’s crude exports are shipped from the ports of Dos Bocas, Cayo Arcas and Coatzacoalcos, en route to Gulf coast refineries in the U.S. states of Texas and Louisiana.

A powerful storm barreled toward Washington, D.C., on Friday, threatening to bury parts of the Middle Atlantic region under as much as 30 inches (76 cm) of snow and bring the nation’s capital to a virtual standstill. (Reporting by Anahi Rama; Editing by Simon Gardner)

