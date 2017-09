MEXICO CITY, June 6 (Reuters) - One of Mexico’s three main oil-exporting ports, Dos Bocas on the Gulf of Mexico, was closed on Friday as an area of low pressure caused thunderstorms and showers, the transport ministry said in a statement.

Mexico’s other important oil-exporting ports at Cayos Arcos and Coatzacoalcos in the Gulf remained open. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)