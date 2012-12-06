Mexican hotel operator Posadas sees 2013 revenue up 17 pct

MEXICO CITY, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Mexican hotel operator Grupo Posadas expects revenue next year to rise by up to 17 percent on the back of new hotel openings and rising room tariffs, the company’s CEO said on Wednesday.

“We had a magnificent summer, and we’re expecting a good winter,” Jose Carlos Azcarraga said.

He also said the company had signed contracts to operate 25 new hotels, in which it would invest $10.8 million in the next two years.

The company - which suffered during the economic downturn - reported revenue of 4.6 billion pesos ($360 million) for January-September this year.