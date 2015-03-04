Mexican president stresses reform push to international investors

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - Mexico’s government is pressing on with efforts to overhaul the economy, boost transparency and strengthen political accountability, its president said in a speech to investors in London on Wednesday.

Enrique Pena Nieto was in London on a state visit as a dispute brews at home over a conflict of interest scandal, while the disappearance of 43 students, apparently at the hands of a drug gang working with corrupt police, has also hit his public standing.

In a lecture for Canning House, a London forum promoting ties with Latin America, Pena Nieto sought to reassure an international audience that his reform agenda remained on track.

Pena Nieto said his government was working to increase competition and break up monopolies in sectors such as energy and telecoms, to strengthen the rule of law and transparency, and to fight corruption and increase accountability “at all levels of government”.

Last month, Mexico’s lower house of Congress approved an anti-corruption bill that reinforced oversight of public officials.

The government has been forced to cut spending since a sharp drop in global oil prices hit state revenues.

Latin America’s No. 2 economy, a major crude exporter, has posted weak growth in recent years and the drop in oil prices has dampened investors’ confidence in the impact of this year’s landmark opening of the state-run energy sector to private companies.

The economy grew 2.1 percent for all of 2014, up from 1.4 percent in 2013, and current projections put 2015 growth at 3-4 percent.

Pena Nieto said he wanted banks to lend more.

“Financial reform is centered on incentivising the financial system to offer more credit to boost economic growth, and that this credit should be cheaper,” he said.

“Economic reforms are improving the business environment in Mexico, allowing more investors, local and international, to establish or expand their operations in the country.” (Reporting by Chris Vellacott; Editing by Kevin Liffey)