UPDATE 1-Magnitude 6.3 quake hits off southwest Mexico
May 1, 2012 / 11:32 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Magnitude 6.3 quake hits off southwest Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with no report of injuries)

MEXICO CITY, May 1 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck off the coast of southwest Mexico near the Guatemalan border on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Service said.

The quake hit 51 miles (82 km) west-southwest of Suchiate, Chiapas, at a depth of 27.3 miles (43 km), the USGS said. The quake’s magnitude was originally listed as 6.0.

An official with the Chiapas public safety office said there were no reports of injuries or damage after the tremor.

Earlier on Tuesday, a 5.5 magnitude quake that struck 130 miles (210 km) from Mexico City shook the capital, but officials had no reports of damage in the city. (Additional reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Peter Cooney)

