UPDATE 2-Quake in Mexico shakes capital, no reported damage or injuries

MEXICO CITY, Nov 23 (Reuters) - A 5.5 magnitude quake hit Mexico City on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), shaking buildings and forcing office towers to be evacuated, although there were no initial reports of damage or injuries.

The USGS said the 5.5. magnitude quake had its epicenter 257 km (160 miles) south of Mexico City in the southwestern state of Guerrero. It said the quake occurred at a depth of 37 km (23 miles).

Mexico City Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera tweeted that there were no reports of damage or injuries. Luis Felipe Puente, the head of Mexico’s emergency services agency, also tweeted to say there were no immediate reports of damage.

Mexico, located on top of three tectonic plates, is one of the most earthquake-prone regions on Earth. Mexico City is built on an ancient lake bed surrounded by volcanoes and whose liquid-rich soil amplifies seismic waves.

There were also no reports of damage in Guerrero’s Pacific resort of Acapulco, local emergency services said. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)