UPDATE 2-Power outages hit Mexico City after quake in country's centre
June 16, 2013 / 6:17 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 2-Power outages hit Mexico City after quake in country's centre

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 16 (Reuters) - Power outages hit the Mexican capital of Mexico City on Sunday after an earthquake struck the centre of the country, and officials said there was no other damage reported.

Some restaurants and residential buildings in the capital were evacuated as a precautionary measure, they said.

Buildings shuddered in the city, a Reuters witness said.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) downgraded its initial measurement of the quake to magnitude 5.8 from 6.0.

No one at state oil company Pemex was immediately available to comment but the group has no major installations near the epicentre of the quake, 14 miles (22 km) west of Jolalpan in southwest Mexico, 76 miles (122 km) south of Mexico City.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
