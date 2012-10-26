Mexico's Carstens says tough inflation stance justified by risks

MEXICO CITY, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank moved to a tougher stance on inflation in a statement released earlier on Friday because it sees growing risks to prices, Banco de Mexico Governor Agustin Carstens was quoted as saying.

“Today we expressed our deep concern about how inflation is moving and that we’re willing to act to preserve our mandate, which is to keep inflation under control,” Carstens told reporters in Minneapolis, according to news agency Bloomberg.

“There are risk factors that are present and have increased and that might make it more difficult to bring down inflation without monetary policy instruments,” Carstens said.