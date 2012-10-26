FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's Carstens says tough inflation stance justified by risks
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2012 / 9:06 PM / 5 years ago

Mexico's Carstens says tough inflation stance justified by risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank moved to a tougher stance on inflation in a statement released earlier on Friday because it sees growing risks to prices, Banco de Mexico Governor Agustin Carstens was quoted as saying.

“Today we expressed our deep concern about how inflation is moving and that we’re willing to act to preserve our mandate, which is to keep inflation under control,” Carstens told reporters in Minneapolis, according to news agency Bloomberg.

“There are risk factors that are present and have increased and that might make it more difficult to bring down inflation without monetary policy instruments,” Carstens said.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.