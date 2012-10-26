FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico central bank holds interest rates, warns could hike soon
October 26, 2012

Mexico central bank holds interest rates, warns could hike soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank held benchmark interest rates at 4.5 percent on Friday, as expected, but warned it could tighten monetary policy soon if inflation shocks persist and price pressures do not start to abate.

The Banco de Mexico has not moved rates from their current level since mid-2009 and all economists in a Reuters poll had forecast an unchanged decision this month, with the next move seen as a rates increase in early 2014.

The central bank is balancing high inflation - which it expects to be temporary - against risks to growth in Latin America’s second-largest economy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
