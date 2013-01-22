FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's cenbank boss says no rate cut yet, peso well anchored
January 22, 2013 / 2:35 AM / 5 years ago

Mexico's cenbank boss says no rate cut yet, peso well anchored

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Mexican central bank chief Agustin Carstens said on Monday that it is still not time to lower interest rates in the country, adding that the peso currency is still relatively well anchored on economic fundamentals.

“It is not yet appropriate to reduce rates,” Carstens said in an interview with Radio Formula.

Mexico’s central bank held borrowing costs steady last week, but said it could cut rates if inflation continues to cool and economic growth flags, dropping its recent threat to tighten monetary policy

