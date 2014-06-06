FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Fibra Shop says to buy properties from Kimco Realty
#Market News
June 6, 2014 / 4:10 AM / 3 years ago

Mexico's Fibra Shop says to buy properties from Kimco Realty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 5 (Reuters) - Mexican real estate investment trust (REIT) Fibra Shop said its shareholders had approved the purchase of three shopping centers in the country worth around 1.5 billion pesos ($116 million).

The shopping centers belonged to U.S. REIT Kimco Realty Corp and were in the states of Morelos next to Mexico City, Chiapas in the south and Sonora in the northwest, Fibra Shop said in a statement on Thursday.

The cost of the purchase could vary somewhat depending on the final audit of the transaction, Fibra Shop said. ($1 = 12.8899 Mexican Pesos) (Reporting by Jean Luis Arce; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
