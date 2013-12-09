FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico Senate committees give preliminary approval to energy bill
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 9, 2013 / 9:40 PM / 4 years ago

Mexico Senate committees give preliminary approval to energy bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Three Mexican Senate committees on Monday gave general approval to an energy bill that would open up the world’s 10th-biggest oil producer to private investment and mark the industry’s most dramatic overhaul in 75 years.

The hotly-debated bill, which would allow private firms to partner with ailing state oil giant Pemex through licenses and profit and production sharing contracts, will now need final approval from the committees, which are set to start exhaustively debating the details later on Monday.

The reform, which would keep ownership of crude in state hands, is a cornerstone of an economic reform drive that President Enrique Pena Nieto hopes will boost long-lagging growth in Latin America’s No.2 economy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.