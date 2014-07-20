FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico Senate gives final approval to electricity bill
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2014 / 3:40 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico Senate gives final approval to electricity bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 20 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Senate gave final approval early on Sunday to a bill that aims to boost competition and lower prices in the electricity sector, part of President Enrique Pena Nieto’s landmark energy overhaul approved by Congress last year.

The Senate voted 88-26 to approve the fine print of the law, which would expand private sector investment in electricity generation, after lawmakers gave the legislation preliminary approval on Saturday.

The bill, which is part of a set of laws fleshing out a historic overhaul of the state-run energy sector, will have to pass to the lower house for approval before being signed into law by the president.

Last year’s reform ended the exploration and production monopoly held for decades by state-run oil and gas company Pemex , as well as the monopoly held by national electric utility CFE.

Senators are set to vote on two more energy packages, and will resume debate later on Sunday. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.