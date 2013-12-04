Mexico Senate passes electoral bill, energy debate up next

MEXICO CITY, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Senate on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved an electoral reform demanded by the opposition, helping pave the way for Congress to focus on an energy bill at the center of President Enrique Pena Nieto’s economic agenda.

Senators voted 106-15 with one abstention to approve the bill in general, but dozens of points were reserved for further debate that was expected to stretch into the night.

The bill will then go to the lower house, which is expected to give it final approval in the next few days.

Opposition conservatives have made their support for backing the energy overhaul conditional on passage of the electoral reform, which would allow lawmakers to serve consecutive terms in office. (Reporting by Michael O‘Boyle; Editing by Paul Simao)