Mexico Congress passes government tax reform
October 31, 2013 / 10:06 PM / 4 years ago

Mexico Congress passes government tax reform

MEXICO CITY, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Congress on Thursday passed a package of measures that the government has proposed to increase the nation’s anemic tax take, though lawmakers watered down the reform.

A key plank of a raft of reforms spanning energy to telecoms, the bill includes higher income tax rates for the rich, levies on sugary drinks and junk food, as well as a charge on stock market gains.

However, lawmakers cut plans to apply sales tax to rents, mortgages, property sales and school fees.

