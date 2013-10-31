Mexico Congress passes government tax reform

MEXICO CITY, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Congress on Thursday passed a package of measures that the government has proposed to increase the nation’s anemic tax take, though lawmakers watered down the reform.

A key plank of a raft of reforms spanning energy to telecoms, the bill includes higher income tax rates for the rich, levies on sugary drinks and junk food, as well as a charge on stock market gains.

However, lawmakers cut plans to apply sales tax to rents, mortgages, property sales and school fees.