Mexican government to unveil energy reform bill this week -president

MEXICO CITY, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Tuesday that his government will present its energy reform proposal this week.

The energy reform will be presented to the Congress and is a key plank of a wider economic overhaul designed to boost growth in Latin America’s No. 2 economy to 6 percent a year, create jobs and lower energy costs.

A top ruling party lawmaker said last week the reform would be presented on Wednesday, but several party officials have since said it may come a day or two later.