December 4, 2013 / 2:46 PM / 4 years ago

Mexico energy bill may go to Senate committees on Wed, Thurs-lawmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 4 (Reuters) - A bill to overhaul Mexico’s energy sector at the center of President Enrique Pena Nieto’s economic reform drive could be sent to Senate committees for debate as early as Wednesday or Thursday, a ruling party Senator said.

David Penchyna, leader of the Senate’s energy committee and a member of Pena Nieto’s Institutional Revolutionary Party, made the comments on a radio program on Wednesday morning.

The bill, which would open Mexico’s state-dominated energy sector to private investment in a bid to boost lagging output, will still need approval of the Senate and lower house of Congress. (Reporting by Miguel Gutierrez; Writing by Alexandra Alper)

