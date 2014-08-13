Mexico assigns Pemex 83 pct of 2P reserves, 21 pct of prospective resources

MEXICO CITY, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Mexico’s energy ministry on Wednesday assigned 83 percent of the country’s 2P reserves to state oil giant Pemex under a historic energy overhaul that break’s the state’s energy monopoly, and which seeks to lure billions of dollars in investment.

The ministry also said it had assigned 21 percent of Mexico’s prospective resources to Pemex, versus the 31 percent the company had asked for.

The so-called ‘Round Zero’ decision helps flesh out the onshore and offshore acreage that will be made available to bid on by foreign and private oil majors next year. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia, Tomas Sarmiento and Adriana Barrera)