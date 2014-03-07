FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexican tycoon Slim's Grupo Carso designated 'dominant' in telecoms
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2014 / 6:42 PM / 4 years ago

Mexican tycoon Slim's Grupo Carso designated 'dominant' in telecoms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 7 (Reuters) - Mexican Tycoon Carlos Slim’s conglomerate Grupo Carso said on Friday it had been declared dominant in the telecoms sector by a new watchdog, which cited the firm’s “economic interests”.

Slim’s telecom giant America Movil, which has about 80 percent of Mexico’s fixed-line business and some 70 percent of the mobile sector, is expected to be told it is dominant in its market by the new Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) as well.

Moments earlier, Slim’s financial arm Inbursa was also designated as dominant by the same watchdog.

Mexico’s Televisa, which has 60 percent of the TV market, said it had been notified that it is a major player in its market and will be forced to share infrastructure with other companies.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.