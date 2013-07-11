Mexico lower house clips agenda for special session

MEXICO CITY, July 10 (Reuters) - Mexico’s lower house of Congress agreed on Wednesday to a special session with a slimmer agenda than originally planned, likely slowing the progress of key reform bills when the body reconvenes in September.

President Enrique Pena Nieto plans to send to Congress a fiscal reform aimed at boosting the country’s paltry tax take and an energy reform designed to boost production at Mexico’s lumbering oil giant Pemex in the coming weeks.

Congressional leaders agreed in June to two additional sessions in July and August in both houses to take up outstanding bills and open up a space in the regular four-month session that starts in September, to discuss those reform bills.

But lawmakers cut down the number of bills that they plan to tackle in the session set to start on July 16, striking from the docket a bid to give more power to the transparency authority and a proposal for a new anti-corruption body.

The Senate, unable to reach agreement on reforms like Pena Nieto’s proposed anti-corruption authority, will not take part in the special sessions, an unprecedented decision, according to lawmakers.

The Senate’s move will prevent some measures from advancing beyond the lower House, including a bid to regulate state debt.

The energy and fiscal reforms may include divisive proposals such as allowing more private investment in Pemex, or increasing taxes.