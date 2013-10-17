FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico tax reform revisions spur $4.4 bln revenue gap-Fin Min
#Market News
October 17, 2013 / 10:24 PM / 4 years ago

Mexico tax reform revisions spur $4.4 bln revenue gap-Fin Min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Mexico’s government sees a revenue shortfall of 55.7 billion pesos ($4.36 billion) due to lawmakers’ proposed changes to its plan to boost tax receipts, Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said on Thursday.

Lower House lawmakers on Wednesday proposed raising the planned top rate on a sliding scale to 35 percent for those who earn more than 3 million pesos ($233,100) a year, above the 32 percent that Pena Nieto had put forward.

The lawmakers also said they were against applying sale tax on rents, mortgages and property sales or on schooling costs, items that ruling party deputies had said the government was willing to review after a backlash.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
