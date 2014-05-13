Mexico's Congress moves to ease legislative logjam on reforms

MEXICO CITY, May 13 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Congress will convene for a special session from Wednesday to approve a pending electoral reform, which should ease a legislative logjam hampering passage of bills to implement major economic reforms.

The session is expected to last a few days and pave the way for debate of eagerly-anticipated bills fleshing out landmark energy and telecommunications reforms passed late last year. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez, Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Simon Gardner)