#Energy
May 15, 2014 / 2:50 AM / 3 years ago

Mexico Senate passes political reform, easing legislative logjam

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, May 14 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Senate voted to approve a political reform on Wednesday, helping clear the way for other pending measures, including eagerly-anticipated energy laws to implement a sector overhaul passed late last year.

The reform, which would allow lawmakers to serve consecutive terms in office and sets new rules for coalition governments, was approved by a vote of 113 to 7.

The bill now faces a vote in the lower chamber, where approval is also expected in the next couple of days.

Mexico’s conservative National Action Party, or PAN, had demanded passage of the political reform before it would consider the energy measures, which the party also favors.

Lawmakers face a legislative logjam that includes so-called secondary laws designed to flesh out the constitutional reforms passed last year to overhaul both energy and telecoms sectors.

Congressional leaders are expected to convene special sessions to consider the pending measures for both sectors next month, but have yet to set dates. (Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

