Mexico Congress gives final approval to sweeping telecom reform
April 30, 2013

Mexico Congress gives final approval to sweeping telecom reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 30 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Congress on Tuesday gave final approval to an expansive overhaul of the telecommunications sector, which aims to boost competition in the industry and tame the likes of billionaire Carlos Slim and broadcaster Televisa.

The bill encourages more foreign investment in the telecoms industry and gives regulators the power to stop companies from controlling more than 50 percent of the market, a measure aimed directly at telecoms giant Slim and Televisa.

The telecoms overhaul is part of President Enrique Pena Nieto’s wider economic reform agenda. He is set to present major tax and energy sector revamps later this year.

