Mexico leftists temporarily exit reform-building pact
November 28, 2013 / 8:00 PM / 4 years ago

Mexico leftists temporarily exit reform-building pact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The leader of Mexico’s main leftist political party said on Thursday it had temporarily pulled out of a cross-party pact aimed at forging economic reforms, saying they were being sidelined in talks over a key energy reform.

Such a move could bode for more intense opposition in the street to President Enrique Pena Nieto’s plans to open up the state-run energy industry to greater private investment. But it may also mean he is closer to a deal with the country’s conservatives to pass a deep energy overhaul.

PRD Chairman Jesus Zambrano said the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) was being left out of talks over the energy overhaul, and would definitively unless the situation changed.

“We are out,” Zambrano said. “If they don’t correct this, there is no point.”

