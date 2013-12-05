Mexico senators to unveil energy bill Friday - top lawmaker

MEXICO CITY, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Mexican senators will present a bill to overhaul Mexico’s energy sector on Friday and are set to vote on it in committees on Sunday, a top ruling party senator said on Thursday.

David Penchyna, leader of the Senate’s energy committee and a member of Pena Nieto’s Institutional Revolutionary Party, told reporters a meeting set for Thursday had been suspended but not because of disagreements over contents of the bill.

Lawmakers expect a vote by the full Senate early next week.