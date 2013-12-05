FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico senators to unveil energy bill Friday - top lawmaker
December 5, 2013 / 7:02 PM / 4 years ago

Mexico senators to unveil energy bill Friday - top lawmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Mexican senators will present a bill to overhaul Mexico’s energy sector on Friday and are set to vote on it in committees on Sunday, a top ruling party senator said on Thursday.

David Penchyna, leader of the Senate’s energy committee and a member of Pena Nieto’s Institutional Revolutionary Party, told reporters a meeting set for Thursday had been suspended but not because of disagreements over contents of the bill.

Lawmakers expect a vote by the full Senate early next week.

Reporting by Mexico Newsroom

