Mexico lower house gives general approval to telecoms bill
July 8, 2014 / 10:06 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico lower house gives general approval to telecoms bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 8 (Reuters) - Mexico’s lower house of Congress on Tuesday gave general approval to legislation needed to implement a reform of phone and TV markets that seeks to rein in telecoms tycoon Carlos Slim and broadcaster Televisa.

Lawmakers passed the general framework of the bill, but made dozens of reservations on specific parts of the legislation that will be debated on the floor of the lower house.

Final approval is likely to stretch into the night as lawmakers work through the reservations. (Writing by Gabriel Stargardter)

