FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexican Senate moves step closer to approving energy laws
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 11, 2014 / 6:50 AM / 3 years ago

Mexican Senate moves step closer to approving energy laws

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 11 (Reuters) - Mexican Senate committees have finished debating a raft of rules and regulations to implement the government’s opening of the oil and gas industry and will vote on the legislation next week, a senior lawmaker said late on Thursday.

David Penchyna, head of the Senate energy committee, said committee members in the upper house of Congress discussing the so-called secondary laws would reconvene on Monday for a vote.

Once passed in committees, the laws would pass to the floor of the Senate and thence to the lower house for approval.

The legislation sets out the fine print for a reform that is the cornerstone of President Enrique Pena Nieto’s economic agenda. In December 2013, the government passed a bill ending state oil company Pemex’s 75-year-old oil and gas monopoly.

Pena Nieto hopes allowing private companies to drill and produce oil in the world’s number 10 crude producer will unlock dormant potential in Latin America’s second-biggest economy, which has spent years underperforming local peers. (Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.