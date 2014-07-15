FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's Senate committees approve key part of energy bill
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 15, 2014 / 7:10 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico's Senate committees approve key part of energy bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 15 (Reuters) - Mexican Senate committees gave approval on Tuesday to a law at the heart of a package that will implement the opening of the oil and gas industry to outside investment.

The Senate committees passed the hydrocarbons law, which sets out key elements of the energy reform, including contracts, fines and the ownership of Mexican oil and gas.

The legislation is part of the package of regulations known as secondary laws, which are meant to flesh out an historic overhaul of Mexico’s oil and gas sector.

The committees will also vote on other aspects of the secondary laws, which will then pass on to the Senate for a vote, and from there to the lower house of Congress.

Pledging to reverse a decade of falling oil and gas output, President Enrique Pena Nieto pushed through a reform in December 2013 ending state oil company Pemex’s 75-year oil and gas monopoly, and opening the industry up to private capital. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay and Noe Torres. Editing by Andre Grenon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.